Zionist Soldiers, Settlers Go On Rampage in Al-Khalil

ATHENS For the second consecutive day, Zionist occupation soldiers and settlers went on the rampage in Al-Khalil, vandalizing Palestinian property, smashing vegetable and fruit stands and beating Palestinian street-goers.

According to a report received by IRNA from Al-Khalil on Sunday, the Zionists arrested ten Palestinians, including a Physician, apparently for giving medical aid to Palestinians injured by rubber-coated bullets.

The physician, Nafez Shweiki, was arrested Saturday night when Zionist soldiers raided his clinic, located in downtown Al-Khalil, two blocks from Ibrahimi mosque.

Tension rose in Al-Khalil on Saturday when scores of Zionist settlers went on rampage in the old town, overturning market stalls and throwing stones at passing Palestinian vehicles.

When the Palestinians sought to defend themselves, Zionist soldiers intervened, opening fire, first into the air, then on the Palestinians.

At least six Palestinians, including a woman, were reported injured by rubber bullets.

Palestinian legislative council member, Abbas Zaki, accused the Zionist regime of giving settlers a free rein to harass, vandalize and terrorize Palestinians.

The political level is telling settlers that you can do everything you wish with impunity,'' Zaki told the voice of Palestine on Sunday.

Zaki, who is also in charge of the Al-Khalil portfolio, castigated the behaviors of the settlers as savage, and dirty.

Nobody can live side by side with those beasts ... look what they are doing. They are attacking Palestinian homes after midnight, and even here in the heart of the town, we see them urinate in water containers on Palestinian rooftops,'' he said.

There are currently 250-300 settlers living in downtown Al-Khalil among the town's Arab inhabitants of more than 175,000.

The settlers, say Palestinians, are among the most violent and extremist elements of Jews anywhere as they don't seek to hide their ultimate goal, namely the rebuilding of an all-Jewish Al-Khalil'' and the obliteration of the town's Arab Islamic identity.

In 1994, a Jewish settler, a former immigrant from New York named Baruch Goldstein, murdered 29 Palestinians while they were praying at the Ibrahimi mosque.

Goldstein was subsequently killed by survivors.

The vast bulk of the settlers in Al-Khalil and elsewhere in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, supported Goldstein wholeheartedly, viewing his crime as a saintly act.

Meanwhile, another Palestinian child was killed in the West Bank on Sunday when an Israeli explosive device went off at the small village of Al Burj, 30 kilometers southwest of Al-Khalil.

A despatch from Al-Khalil said the 9-year-old Mu'ein Muhammed Salman al-Talahmeh, reportedly inadvertently stepped on the bomb-like object as he was picking figs a few yards from his home.

Eyewitnesses said the child was taken to the Princess Alya Hospital in Al-Khalil where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the child arrived dead at the hospital, adding that the blast completely disfigured his body.

The local inhabitants charged that Israeli soldiers were behind the incident.

The Jews are the only people who possess bombs here... So, you can draw your conclusion.'' said Khalil Talahmeh, a relative of the victim.

So far five Palestinians were killed by explosions of bombs and landmines that were deliberately planted or just left over by Israeli troops in Palestinian fields and in the vicinity of Palestinian population centers.

(IRNA)