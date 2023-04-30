Iran start 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia on high

TEHRAN – Iran defeated India 17-1 at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania Championship on Sunday.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan on Monday and Wednesday respectively in Group B.

Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE are in Group A.

After a single round-robin in each group, the first two teams from Group A will qualify for the semifinals and the remaining teams need to qualify for the semifinals against the best two teams coming from Group B.

The event started on April 30 in Bangkok, Thailand and will finish on May 8.

Photo: Mohammad Babaei/IRNA