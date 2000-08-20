Biaggi Records First Win of Season

BRNO, Czech Republic Italy's Max Biaggi rode his 500cc Yamaha to a convincing first victory of the season at the Czech Grand Prix on Sunday.

Biaggi, who started from pole position and took the lead on the second lap, finished 6.641 seconds clear of fellow Italian Valentino Rossi, aboard a Honda.

Australian Yamaha rider Garry McCoy was third, 8.627 off the pace.

Brazilian Alex Barros escaped injury when he crashed his Honda.

Rossi's second place whittled a few points off Kenny Roberts' world championship lead.

The American, fourth on a Suzuki 12.106 behind, heads the standings with 174 points. Rossi is second on 132, with five more rounds remaining.

(Reuter)