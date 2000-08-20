Crystal Palace Draw 1-1 With QPR

  1. Sports
August 21, 2000 - 0:0
LONDON Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by Queens Park Rangers on Sunday in a London derby in the English first division.
Palace's Finnish striker Mikael Forssell opened the scoring, deflecting home a Simon Rodger shot in first-half stoppage time.
But Clarke Carlisle leveled for qpr with a looping 65th minute header after Palace goalkeeper Stuart Taylor raced out but could only flap at a long ball into the area.
Three sides share the first division lead after two matches, Fulham, Preston North End and Watford all having six points.
(Reuter)