Crystal Palace Draw 1-1 With QPR

LONDON Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by Queens Park Rangers on Sunday in a London derby in the English first division.

Palace's Finnish striker Mikael Forssell opened the scoring, deflecting home a Simon Rodger shot in first-half stoppage time.

But Clarke Carlisle leveled for qpr with a looping 65th minute header after Palace goalkeeper Stuart Taylor raced out but could only flap at a long ball into the area.

Three sides share the first division lead after two matches, Fulham, Preston North End and Watford all having six points.

(Reuter)