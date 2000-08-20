Crystal Palace Draw 1-1 With QPR
August 21, 2000 - 0:0
LONDON Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by Queens Park Rangers on Sunday in a London derby in the English first division.
Palace's Finnish striker Mikael Forssell opened the scoring, deflecting home a Simon Rodger shot in first-half stoppage time.
But Clarke Carlisle leveled for qpr with a looping 65th minute header after Palace goalkeeper Stuart Taylor raced out but could only flap at a long ball into the area.
Three sides share the first division lead after two matches, Fulham, Preston North End and Watford all having six points.
(Reuter)
Palace's Finnish striker Mikael Forssell opened the scoring, deflecting home a Simon Rodger shot in first-half stoppage time.
But Clarke Carlisle leveled for qpr with a looping 65th minute header after Palace goalkeeper Stuart Taylor raced out but could only flap at a long ball into the area.
Three sides share the first division lead after two matches, Fulham, Preston North End and Watford all having six points.
(Reuter)