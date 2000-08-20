Gronholm Wins in Finland to Head Championship

JYVASKLYA, Finland Marcus Gronholm went top of the world championship standings on Sunday after easing to victory in his home Rally of Finland.

The Peugeot driver finished one minute 6.2 seconds ahead of Briton Colin McRae in a Ford to claim first place overall from Richard Burns.

Briton Burns crashed out in his Subaru on Saturday.

McRae secured second place ahead of the privately-entered Toyota of Finn Harri Rovanpera, who incurred a 10-second penalty for a time-card infringement.

(Reuter)