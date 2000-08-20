Iranian Youth Fencers Take Two Medals in HK

TEHRAN Iranian fencers managed to win two medals one gold and one bronze in an Asian event being held in Hong Kong.

According to Iran's Fencing Federation, the gold and bronze medals were respectively won by Mojtaba Abedini and Hadi Mohammadzadeh.

Abedini beat his challengers from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines and Iran and won the gold medal.

Mohammadzadeh beat fencers from the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Thailand and South Korea but was defeated by Abedini from Iran and took the third place.

(IRNA)