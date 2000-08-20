Quest for Blockbuster Obesity Drug Vexes Firms

Part 2 --Sales for the drug, known as Reductil outside the United States, fell in 1999. Taking it could carry the risk of side effects such as insomnia, rapid heartbeat and elevated blood pressure, according to data from clinical trials sponsored by Basf Pharma, the company's pharmaceuticals arm.

After spending about $29 million in each of the past five years on anti-obesity research, Basf said in April it was selling a research site in Britain where it was conducting five anti-obesity studies.

"It doesn't mean that we are leaving the area, but we are certainly reducing our involvement," Ulrich Grau, head of Research and Development at Basf Pharma, said.

Roche Holding Ltd. had the most recent setback. On June 22, the Swiss drug maker warned that its first-half revenues would be little changed from last year because of lackluster sales for its showcase anti-obesity drug Xenical. Analysts say possible side effects, such as diarrhea if a strict diet is not followed, may mean that people are using it once and not returning.

Roche's experience with Xenical was disappointing after a year of heady growth and great expectations for the drug, whose U.S.

launch was in April 1999, according to analysts.

Before drugs like Xenical and Meridia can reach their potential, companies say, the possibility of a pharmaceutical treatment for obesity would have to be more widely accepted.

Many consumers still see obesity more as a cosmetic concern, not a health issue. The view that some obese people could benefit from certain drugs going beyond changes in exercise and eating habits must be embraced by the medical profession and patients alike, they say.

and that is an uphill struggle.

Who, or What, Is Responsible? "Part of our challenge moving forward with Xenical is to medicalize' weight management to physicians," Terence Hurley, a Roche spokesman, said. Before that can happen, some medical experts say, questions about the effectiveness of anti-obesity drugs must be resolved conclusively.

"None of the drugs that we have today work very well," said Robert Sherwin, president of the American Diabetes Foundation and a professor at the Yale University School of Medicine. He said drugs on the market are not very effective "weight-reducing agents, and for most people only have small effect." Some anti-obesity treatments have proved not only hard to stick to but potentially dangerous.

Fen-Phen was one to hit the headlines. The drug cocktail made by combining either Pondimin (fenfluramine) or Redux (dexfenfluramine) with another diet appetite suppressant called phentermine was widely prescribed to help people lose weight.

But in 1997 American Home Products Corp., which made Redux and Pondimin, recalled them after some of the 6 million Americans who had taken Fen-Phen developed heart valve problems.

The New Jersey-based drug maker eventually took a pretax charge of $4.75 billion to cover settlements of claims in the United States by former users of the diet pills.

Curiously, the Fen-Phen experience may actually have enticed drug companies such as Roche and Knoll to compete for the anti-obesity market. Fen-Phen was "fabulously successful" for a time, said McKean of Morgan Stanley, and Roche probably intended Xenical to fill the market space emptied by Fen-Phen.

While no new drugs to combat obesity are on the immediate horizon, research efforts aimed at developing new ways to treat obesity are under way.

In June and July, two studies one by researchers from Smithkline Beecham and Cambridge University in England, the other by researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore signalled the discovery of compounds or proteins that led to significant weight loss in mice.

But McKean said even these promising studies do not mean a new anti-obesity treatment will reach the market any time soon. While a drug may help obese rodents lose weight, there is no guarantee it will work on humans, he said, and a breakthrough in this area is not very likely for at least another 18 months.

Knoll's Grau is even less optimistic. "We should expect major breakthroughs in treatment in none of the drugs currently in development," he said. "I would be surprised if we had anything come to the market in five to six years." (Reuter)