Danish Pro-Euro Camp Just ahead of No' Side: Poll

COPENHAGEN Danes in favor of their country signing up for the EU's euro single currency were marginally ahead of opponents in a fresh Gallup opinion poll published by the daily newspaper Berlingske Tidende on Sunday.

The Gallup survey was the fifth this month to suggest a shift toward a euro-friendly majority in Denmark.

Financial market analysts and political observers say the result of the Danish referendum could affect the dollar-euro rate as well as the chances of fellow outsiders Britain and Sweden eventually adopting the European Union's common currency.

Gallup's poll, taken between August 10 and 17 among 1,010 people of voting age, gave the pro-euro "yes" side 44 percent and the anti-euro "no" side 43 percent. The rest were undecided.

In the previous Gallup survey published on July 23, opponents led supporters by four points.

On Saturday, a Sonar poll also suggested euro proponents had regained the lead. Recent surveys by other research institutes GFK, the National Statistics Office (DS) and Green's showed similar trends.

But a Vilstrup poll published on Saturday pointed the other way, with the "no" camp gaining the upper hand.

"Denmark is a nation in doubt and ... neither the "yes" nor the "no" side has been able to establish a decisive lead," the Berlingske Tidende said on Sunday.

Political scientists say opinion polls will probably be able to predict the outcome with any degree of accuracy only much closer to the referendum.

(Reuter)