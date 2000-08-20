Pakistan, Iran Continuing Talks on Wheat Purchase

ISLAMABAD Talks are continuing between Iran and Pakistan for purchase of wheat from Pakistan.

Pakistan's Federal Secretary for Agriculture and Food, Malick Abdul Rauf said in an interview with IRNA that the Pakistani Ambassador to Tehran, Javed Hussain, was in contact with concerned Iranian officials in this connection.

He said Iran has already approved the sample of wheat which Pakistan had sent but agreement on the quantity of the wheat and date for its delivery is yet to reach.

Pakistan this year produced a bumper 22 million tons of wheat, enabling itself to export the same, for the first time in 18 years.

Pakistan last exported 200 thousand tons of wheat to Iran in 1982.

Pakistan has also signed an agreement with Afghanistan's Taleban for export of one million tons of wheat but the issue of price of the wheat has delayed the deal.

(IRNA)