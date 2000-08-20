Rls.25,000bn to Be Spent on Water, Sewage Projects

SHAHR-E KORD, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province Some Rls.25,000 billion is to be spent on the implementation of different water and sewage disposal projects during the Third Five-Year Development Plan, it was revealed.

Managing Director of the Water Engineering and Sewerage Network, Gholamreza Manouchehri, said here on Saturday that projects to provide water to the cities of Mashhad, Zahedan, Tehran and the Persian Gulf littoral cities are priorities under the said plan.

He told reporters that the total population to be covered by the country's sewerage network by the end of the third plan will increase by 30 percent.

In order to obtain the said goal, some 20,000km of sewerage pipelines will be laid throughout the country, he added.

Manouchehri further stressed that the water capacity of the country's dams will also be increased by 1.2 billion cubic meters by the end of the third plan.

Currently some 96 percent of the country's total population have access to drinking water from its sewerage network, he said.

"Rls.3,000 billion has been earmarked for various water and sewerage projects throughout the country in the current Iranian year (which ends on March 20, 2001), he concluded.

(IRNA)