Syrian President Approves Tax Agreement With Iran
August 21, 2000 - 0:0
DAMASCUS Syrian President Bashar Assad issuing a decree Saturday endorsed an agreement on taxes between Iran and Syria.
The agreement is on avoiding double taxation on commercial transactions and also preventing tax evasion. The agreement was signed between the two countries last year.
(IRNA)
The agreement is on avoiding double taxation on commercial transactions and also preventing tax evasion. The agreement was signed between the two countries last year.
(IRNA)