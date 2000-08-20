Venezuela Says No Candidate for OPEC Top Job

CARACAS OPEC President Ali Rodriguez said Saturday that Venezuela had no candidate for the post of OPEC secretary general, despite Iraq's offer to withdraw its candidate in favor of a Venezuelan earlier this week.

Rodriguez, who is also Venezuelan energy and mines minister, said any of the three existing candidates from Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq would make an excellent spokesman for the cartel.

"We have made no proposal," he told reporters at the National Assembly after President Hugo Chavez was sworn in for a fresh six-year term.

"There are three proposals on the table... And all of them are highly qualified for the job," he added.

An Iraqi official said Friday that Saddam Hussein had offered to withdraw his candidate in favor of a Venezuelan after Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez became the first elected leader to visit Iraq since the 1991 Persian Gulf War.

The fractious cartel has been in a stalemate over the secretary general position since late last year and decided to extend the term of its current secretary general, Nigeria's Rilwanu Lukman.

(Reuter)