30 Persian Language Professors May Be Dispatched Abroad

TEHRAN Some 30 university professors of Persian language will be dispatched abroad if the required credit for this purpose is provided, said advisor to the minister of science, research and technology, Abdol-Ali Sharqi. Speaking in a meeting here last week with Iran's cultural attaches posted abroad, Sharqi, who is also director general of the Office of Scientific and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, said that a number of Persian language professors currently teach the Persian language in India, Spain, Jordan, Yemen, Syria, Hungary, Russia and Pakistan. He added that Iran, China and South Korea have recently inked agreements on exchange of university students.

Sharqi further said that some 14 Persian language professors have already been sent by Iran to other countries, adding that the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology is able to increase the number to 30.

