Arab-Islamic World Film Festival Opens in Caracas

TEHRAN The Arab-Islamic World Film Festival opened in Venezuela last Wednesday with the participation of films from the Islamic Republic of Iran and several other countries.

The Iranian film "Children of Heaven" was screened at the inaugural ceremony of the festival, which was attended by Iranian and Venezuelan officials, ambassadors of Islamic countries in Caracas and some reporters from the Venezuelan mass media.

The festival has been organized by Iran's Embassy in Venezuela on the sidelines of the second summit of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Head of the Venezuelan National Cinematic Foundation, executive secretary of the Coordination Commission for Cultural Events of the OPEC summit and executive manager of the OPEC Research Center addressed the audience at the inaugural ceremony of the festival and praised the high status of the Iranian cinema at the international level.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Charge d'Affaires in Caracas, Ardeshir Qahremani, made a comparison between the condition of the Iranian cinema before and after the victory of the Islamic Revolution and elaborated on the progress made by the Iranian cinema in the past two decades. Children of Heaven by director Majid Majidi deeply influenced the audience, so much so that some Venezuelan officials called for public screening of the film in other cinemas in Venezuela. Some 10 full-length films from Iran, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Turkey and Malaysia have taken part in the two-week long Arab-Islamic World Film Festival.

