Calligraphy Exhibition Opens in Yazd

TEHRAN A calligraphy exhibition displaying works of Yazd artists opened in the Art Bureau of Yazd Province on Saturday. Some 30 works by the provincial children and young adults have been put on display in this one-week exhibition.

The exhibition aims to familiarize people, particularly children and young adults, with calligraphy methods and encourage them to take part in calligraphy training courses.

Some 60 children and young adults have learned nasta'liq (a traditional method of calligraphy) in Yazd Province this summer.

