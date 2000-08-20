Liberia Accuses British TV Crew of Spying

MONROVIA A television crew working for Britain's Channel Four network has been arrested in Liberia on suspicion of spying, Liberian Justice Minister Eddington Varmah said on Saturday. In London, Channel Four rejected the accusation, saying the team was engaged in legitimate journalistic activity.

Varmah told a news conference that the four two Britons, a Sierra Leonean and a South African would appear before a court in the near future. Diplomatic sources suggested this could be as early as Monday. Varmah said the four had "engaged in acts against the security of the state" and had been "arrested on suspicion of espionage against the Republic of Liberia". Channel Four said the team, whose tapes were seized by the Liberian authorities, had received permission from the Ministry of Information to film in the country.

"The tapes that have been confiscated, when they are viewed, will prove they are on legitimate journalistic business in the country," said Channel Four spokesman Matt Baker. "There is no basis for any accusation of espionage," he told Reuters. The team works for Insight News Television, which has been commissioned by Channel Four to make a three-part documentary series called "Sorious Samura's Africa". A British Foreign Office spokeswoman said the team members had been visited by the British Honorary Consul, who said they were fit and well.

A British diplomat was expected to arrive from Ivory Coast on Monday (today). Varmah accused the television crew of trying to manufacture evidence against the Liberian government. He said investigators had both written and physical evidence against the four which would be presented in court. He did not elaborate.

"The intent of this clandestine activity is apparently designed to injure not only the image and character of the president of Liberia, but also disrupt the economic, social and political fabric of Liberia by providing assistance to foreign powers in their ongoing diplomatic confrontation with Liberia," he said.

He linked the activities of the crew with "allegations of diamond smuggling, gun running, and human rights abuses". Varmah named the four as Britons David Barrie and Zimbabwean-born Timothy Lambon, South African Gugulakhe Radebe and Sierra Leonean Sorious Samoura, producer of an acclaimed documentary on the plight of Sierra Leone entitled "Cry Freetown". In an unrelated development, Varmah said earlier investigators had gathered enough evidence to charge a further 15 people with treason in connection with rebel attacks in northern Liberia.

(Reuter)