Lynne Rae Perkins’ “All Alone in the Universe” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “All Alone in the Universe” by the American writer and illustrator of children’s books Lynne Rae Perkins has been published in Persian.

Originally published in 1999, the book has been translated into Persian by Tina Gharab. Peydayesh is the publisher of the Persian edition.

When her best friend since the third grade starts acting as though Debbie doesn’t exist, Debbie finds out the hard way that life can be a lonesome place.

But in the end, the heroine of this wryly funny coming-of-age story – a girl who lives in a house covered with material that is supposed to look like bricks but is just an artificial brick veneer – discovers that even the hourly tragedies of junior high school can have silver linings, just as a house covered with Insul-Brick can protect a real home.

“All Alone in the Universe” is Rae Perkins’ first published novel. Her other works include the picture books “The Broken Cat” and “Snow Music” and the Newbery Medal-winning novel, “Criss Cross”.

Photo: A combination photo shows Lynne Rae Perkins and the front cover of the Persian edition of “All Alone in the Universe”.

MMS/YAW