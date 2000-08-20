Mother's Love

(In Persian) * Written by Asghar Barzi * Published by Aydeen Publications * In 150 pages, sold at Rls.6.500 The book comprises an attractive story about the love and sacrifices of a mother. In one part of the book you read: "The old man and Bahar were had sat in one of the hospital's chairs. Ahmad went from one room to another and had a file in his hand.

Some people came and some went while was accompanied by the members of their family. Those who left the hospital did not think about those who had to stay in it and...

