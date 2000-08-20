Bahai Makhan Singh Is No More
August 21, 2000 - 0:0
TEHRAN The students, staff and the School Managing Committee of the Indian Senior Secondary School express their profound grief and sorrow at the sad and sudden demise of the honorable and beloved Bhai Makhan Singh Ji, founder of the Indian School, and pray for the peace of the departed soul.
We also pray to God Almighty to give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family at this hour of their suffering and loss.
We also pray to God Almighty to give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family at this hour of their suffering and loss.