Jewish Associations Condemns Any Hostile Measure Against Iranian Delegation

TEHRAN The Iranian Jewish Association announced here yesterday that all the family members of the ten Jews who have been jailed in Shiraz are in Iran and do not need any spokesman outside the country.

The statement was released on the threshold of President Mohammad Khatami's visit to New York to participate in the UN General Assembly. The said Jews have been jailed on charges of spying for the Zionist regime and the United States. Referring to the Inter-Parliamentary Conference and the millennium summit of the religious leaders of the world in New York, the statement said, the bankrupt political groups along with the most reactionary Zionist bands under different excuses try to tarnish the presence of our popular president in New York.

The Iranian Jewish Association condemns in advance any hostile measure during the visit of Iranian president and his accompanying delegation by those who have no bonds with the Iranian nation.

All the family members of the imprisoned Jews, their wives, children, fathers and mothers are living in Iran and the solution of their problems will be followed up by the Jewish community and their representative in the Parliament. They do not need any spokesman abroad, the statement added.

