Strike in Bafq Iron Ore Company
August 21, 2000 - 0:0
TEHRAN Laborers in the Bafq Iron Core Company went on strike in protest to the privatization of the company.
The strike is not the first of its kind; the laborers had already had strikes in the last two months.
The latest strike started on Saturday morning and was continuing by the time of the writing of this story on Sunday evening. Each strike inflicts a damage of at least Rls.500 million per day.
The strike is not the first of its kind; the laborers had already had strikes in the last two months.
The latest strike started on Saturday morning and was continuing by the time of the writing of this story on Sunday evening. Each strike inflicts a damage of at least Rls.500 million per day.