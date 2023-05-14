Iran’s NDF assets amount to $150b

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s National Development Fund (NDF) has said the fund’s total assets currently amount to $150 billion, and the fund’s current balance stands at $10 billion, IRIB reported.

Speaking in a conference on Sunday, Mehdi Ghazanfari said NDF has loaned more than $100 billion to the governments which should be repaid to the fund.

“Governments have so far received more than 100 billion dollars of low-interest facilities from the fund. Claims are being received in a good process and we are providing facilities,” Ghazanfari said.

EF/MA