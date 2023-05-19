Tehran, Moscow ink new custom agreement to facilitate trade, transit

TEHRAN – The customs of Iran and Russia have signed a new agreement to facilitate trade and develop transit, IRNA reported.

The agreement was signed by Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mohammad Rezvani-Far and Head of the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) Ruslan Davydov in Tehran on Wednesday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Rezvani-Far pointed out that the agreement is expected to provide the basis for the development of cooperation and an increase in the volume of trade between the two countries.

Ruslan Davydov, for his part, stressed facilitating and speeding up customs affairs and helping economic operators increase trade volume between the two countries.

He pointed to the green customs route established between the two countries as a way of enhancing the volume of trade between the two countries, adding that the increase in the number of goods exchanged in this corridor, including technological goods will lead to a rise in the volume of trade transactions.

Back in February, delegations from the customs of Iran and Russia exchanged views on ways to develop educational cooperation between the two sides, in a joint meeting in Tehran.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the meeting was held under the framework of a memorandum of understanding signed between the customs of the two countries.

In that meeting, the attendees explored ways of using the educational, scientific, and specialized customs and commercial capacities of the two countries.

Also, in last November, representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration and the Federal Customs Service of Russia met in Tehran to discuss implementing a memorandum of understanding signed between the two bodies for battling smuggling and customs violations.

During the meeting, IRICA Deputy for Legal Affairs Farideh Zobeydi and her Russian counterpart Oleg Gubaydulin discussed ways of cooperation between the two sides regarding how to fight against smuggling and customs violations in line with the memorandum signed in this regard.

Issues related to organized crimes, drugs, money laundering, and smuggling were among the cases discussed in the meeting.

The expansion and strengthening of cooperation in training drug detection dogs, diversification of borders, exchange of risk indicators, and exchange of drug detection experiences were also among the subjects explored in the gathering.

EF/MA