Calligraphers to raise funds for Khoy quake victims

TEHRAN – A group of calligraphers will showcase their works in an exhibition at the Art Center Gallery to raise funds for the victims of an earthquake in Khoy.

Entitled “Call of the Kind People”, the exhibition will open on May 30.

Works by several celebrated calligraphers, including Gholam-Hossein Amirkhani, Yadollah Kaboli and Ali Shirazi, have been selected to be put on view at the event.

In addition, the exhibition also will display works by Ahmad Ariamanesh, Ali Ansari, Yadegar Khayyam, Mahmud Rahbaran, Ali Qorbani, Hassan Riahi, Ali Ganji, Behruz Zindashti and several other artists.

The Iran Calligraphers Association is the organizer of the exhibit that will run until June 2 at the gallery located at 145 North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck northwest Iran near the border with Turkey in February, killing at least three people and injuring more than 300.

Photo: A calligraphy work by Gholam-Hossein Amirkhani.

MMS/YAW