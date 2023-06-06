Ponferradina part ways with Amir Abedzadeh

TEHRAN – Segunda side SD Ponferradina parted company with Iran international goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh.

Abedzadeh joined SD Ponferradina in 2021 as the first Iranian to play for the club.

The 30-year-old custodian has written an emotional message to the supporters on his Instagram account.

“Two years ago, I started my career in the city, but now I can say that I am not alone and I have thousands of friends here,” Abedzadeh wrote.

“You welcomed me very well and made me feel at home. Unfortunately, I can't say goodbye as you deserve. We couldn't reach our objectives, but I'm sure that this team with the super fans and sporting progress that it has will get to be where they deserve, which is at the top.

“From now on, I will be a Ponferradina’s fan, I will celebrate each goal, each victory and will be sad with each defeat. Ponferradina are the great club, and history teaches us that when the great teams fall, they rise with more fury and strength,” said Abedzadeh.

Ponferradina finished in 19th place in the 22-team table.

He has been reportedly linked with a move to Real Zaragoza.