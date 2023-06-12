A new window in Iran-Latin America ties 

In its editorial, the Iran newspaper discussed President Raisi's visit to Latin America. The paper quoted Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian who in an article had said: "Historical relations, deep cultural and civilizational connections, great ideals and common economic and commercial interests are the most important motivations of the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran to maintain, continue and develop the relations with Latin American

countries. Great economic capacities in the fields of agriculture, energy, industry, mining, new technologies, technical and engineering services, medicine, etc. are among the basic parts of the development of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the countries of the Latin American region." In the government of Dr. Raisi, Iran's trade relations with the countries of this region have increased considerably. From the point of view of economic experts, due to the existing huge economic capacities, there is a possibility to increase the trade exchanges with the countries of this region, and with assessment of mutual benefits long-term targets can be imagined.

The visit of Mr. Dr. Raisi to the three countries of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua is a concrete step in line with stabilizing and strengthening fruitful cooperation for the common interests of the governments and nations of Iran and the Latin American region. This trip opens a new window into the old relations between Iran and Latin America and strengthens mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of energy, science, technology, health, medicine, agriculture, and the export of goods and technical engineering services.

Etemad: An interim agreement is not a solution

In an analysis of the nuclear negotiations, Etemad wrote: Interim agreements and partial privileges are good, but they are not the solution to our big pains. Credit agreements that reduce the sanctions a little and set several cruel conditions for spending our own money are something like a temporary ceasefire, and future developments in the U.S. may make things worse and then we would not have the conditions we have today. So why can't the Iranian government take a stunning step with a historic initiative and force America to lift all the sanctions? Let's show our abilities in the nuclear case and change all current equations against Iran. A complete lifting of all sanctions on Iran will make the internal situation flourish and create hope, which is definitely unbelievable. We have reached irreversible points in the nuclear industry, so it is possible to completely solve the nuclear problem without losing the foundations of this industry.

Kayhan: Iran's economic developments and rumors related to JCPOA

In an opinion piece, Kayhan wrote: Some analysts attribute Iran's recent positive economic developments to rumors related to the JCPOA, and not only in the past few weeks, but also in the past few years such rumors have always existed, yet they often have proved wrong. Therefore, rumors cannot be the main factor in the recent downward trend in (commodity prices), and the issue should be seen more deeply. Recently, the "Statistical Agency of the European Union" declared: "Economic growth in the Eurozone was negative for the second consecutive quarter and the Eurozone has entered recession." The World Bank has declared the growth of Iran's economy by 4.7% in the fall of last year in the "World Economic Outlook" report. Iran's action has been impressive, despite the sanctions and hybrid warfare by the West. Foreign incomes, after a sharp fall in the last three years of the previous government, have reached a relatively stable situation with an increasing slope in the last two years. The government has been able to increase oil exports by more than two times in comparison to the years 1399 and 1400 and diversify its foreign partners and sources of income without the JCPOA and FATF. But in the previous government, the stability, life and death of the country's economy had been tied to the “frown and smile” of America and the European troika, and the country had suffered an economic crisis.

Siasat-e-Rooz: The West has always abused Iran's trust

In its yesterday's editorial, Siasat-e-Rooz wrote: The Supreme Leader of the Revolution warned against trusting foreigners in a meeting with scientists, employees and experts of the country's nuclear industry.

Even at the same time that made an agreement with the European troika in Saad Abad about 20 years ago they abused Iran's trust. No trustworthy behavior has been seen from the other side.

But again, it can be seen that those who have seen the dishonesty of the West and America are trying to justify their failure and again propose agreement and compromise with America and the West as the solution to the country's problems. They will even consider the actions taken by the Parliament and the 13th government after the end of their term in defending Iran's rights as incorrect and wrong.



