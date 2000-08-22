Putin Orders Day of Mourning for Kursk Victims

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an official day of mourning, to be observed Wednesday, for the 118 seamen that died on the sunken submarine Kursk, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

The Russian leader was also due to join a memorial ceremony on a navy ship over the wreck in the Barents Sea Wednesday, officials in the northern port city of Murmansk told the Interfax news agency.

The announcement came the day after all hopes of finding survivors on the submarine ended when Norwegian divers forced open the wreck's rear hatches only to find the whole of the vessel was flooded.

Messages of condolence to Russia have arrived from many states including Iran, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and China, as well as from United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan.

Officials of the British-Norwegian company Stolt Offshore, which provided the diving teams, said Tuesday that because of safety risks its personnel would not recover bodies of the crew as the Russian government requested, and would fly out of the area later in the day.

The British mini-submarine LR5, which had been standing by for any rescue attempt, was also set to head out of the accident zone and begin its journey back to Britain.

The Russian Navy must now raise the wreck itself, and will start examining various salvage plans. Beyond the sheer weight of the waterlogged vessel, the operation is complex because the damaged hull can break open and possibly spill radiation into the sea.

In an interview with Russian ORT television on Monday night, Defense Minister Igor Sergeyev repeated his claims that the submarine most sank after colliding with another large underwater object, probably another submarine.

He said a similar sized object was detected at the bottom of the sea when rescuers located the Kursk last week, but it disappeared before it could be identified. Sergeyev repeated previous comments that an emergency signal buoy of foreign origin was seen in the area.

Britain and the United States have denied involvement in the accident, although according to other reports, the colors of buoys spotted after the accident matched the green and white used by these countries.

Sergeyev also said for the first time that a Russian submarine heard a third explosion on August 12 after the Kursk sank.

Until now, Russian and Western experts agreed there had been only two blasts.

Admiral Vyacheslav Popov, head of the northern fleet of the Russian Navy, made an emotional apology to the families of the dead submariners.

"Forgive me that I was not able to protect your men," Popov said on Russian television the previous evening, fighting back tears.

"For the rest of my life, I vow to track down and look in the eye whoever caused this tragedy," Popov said.

(DPA)