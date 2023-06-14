Al-Hakim once again emphasizes a coalition of great powers in the region

Leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, Seyed Ammar al-Hakim, in a meeting with an Iranian media delegation, emphasized the importance of Iraq-Iran relations and ways to expand them in all fields.

In the meeting that took place in Baghdad, Hakim attached great importance to the Fatwa on the Defensive Jihad of the Supreme Shia Mar'ja in defeating terrorism, as well as the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting Iraq at all stages.

He added: Iraq has faced difficult challenges in the political, security, social, and economic fields, and the State Administration Coalition (Itilaf Idarat al-Dawla) operates in the position of the ruling coalition, which has great credit in the country, while the country returning to peace and national and social solidarity and the end of terrorism as a threat.

The leader of Iraq's national wisdom also outlined the developments in regional and extra-regional relations, the positive approach to the situation in Iraq and the efforts of friendly countries to establish stable relations with Iraq, the role of Baghdad in mediating between regional forces and emphasized that today Iraq has turned into a crossroads (to connect the countries), not a battlefield of conflict.

Hakim once again called for the creation of a coalition of the great powers of the region, including Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey, and said that such a coalition has the ability to solve the problems of the region and ensure the security of the region from political challenges.

Iran's media delegation is visiting Baghdad at the invitation of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement to strengthen relations between the two countries.