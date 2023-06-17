Iran becomes Asia’s top dairy exporter in 2023: FAO

TEHRAN – According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s latest Food Outlook report, published on May 16, Iran has been Asia’s top dairy exporter in the current year.

Based on the mentioned report, the Islamic Republic has also ranked 13th among the world’s top wheat producers, while standing in 13th place in terms of rice production, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The country has also occupied 11th place among the world’s top meat producers, based on the FAO data.

The organization has predicted that Iran's cereal production will reach 18.8 million tons in 2023, as wheat, rice, and barley will be the three most important grains produced in Iran this year.

Iran is expected to produce 13 million tons of wheat during the current crop year, registering no significant change compared to the production in the previous year.

Based on the FAO report, the Islamic Republic, however, is expected to import one million tons less wheat in the current year compared to the previous year. Iran imported five million tons of wheat last year, while the imports are estimated to be four million tons in the current year.

The world’s total wheat production in 2022 amounted to 137.7 million tons, and according to FAO, this figure will increase by 0.6 percent to 138.5 million tons in 2023.

Barley production in Iran this year will be the same as last year despite the drought in the country, and Iranian farmers are expected to harvest three million tons of barley like the previous year. FAO expects Iran's barley imports to decrease by 200,000 tons in 2023 compared to the previous year and reach 2,800,000 tons.

The international body has predicted that Iran's rice production in the current crop year will be less than the previous year. While Iran produced 2.3 million tons of rice last year, it is predicted that Iran's rice production this year will not exceed 1.9 million tons.

