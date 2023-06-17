Azerbaijan tightens travel restrictions on Iran 

TEHRAN – The Republic of Azerbaijan has moved to put more travel restrictions on Iranians, revoking the issuance of visa-on-arrival at its airports for Iranian citizens.

The decision was announced by the Iranian embassy of Iran in Baku. In a statement on Friday, the embassy said that Azerbaijan will stop the issuance of visas on arrivals at its airports for Iranian citizens starting from June 23.

As of this date, Iranians seeking to travel to Azerbaijan will have to apply for a visa either through an Azerbaijani website or the Caspian country’s diplomatic missions in Iran.

Of note, Azerbaijan’s land border with Iran has been closed for travel since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the last two years, tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan have been on the rise. But in recent weeks, the two countries have held several rounds of talks to soothe tensions. Last week, Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, said that the foreign ministers of the two countries have so far held four rounds of talks.

“Four rounds of talks were held at different intervals between the foreign ministries of the two countries. These talks show the will to manage relations between the two countries of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he said.

Kanaani added, “In the last round of talks, some executive steps were agreed upon, including the exchange of technical and specialized delegations between the two countries that can manage the tension that has arisen and hold specialized talks on the issues of this tension.”

He noted, “As a result of the diplomatic measures we took, you have reached a positive result regarding tension control. And now we are in the stage of talks to move from the tension stage to the new stage of the official resumption of the activities of the Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran. For this purpose, we need to discuss and exchange opinions and take new executive steps.”

He said, “Our policy in relation to Azerbaijan is to de-escalate and maintain the friendly framework of relations between the two countries and return the relationship to the natural, friendly and constructive path based on joint cooperation.”

Earlier this year, Azerbaijan closed its embassy in Tehran after a gunman stormed it over familial disputes. A security guard of the embassy was killed. The assailant attacked the embassy, thinking his missing wife was inside the mission.