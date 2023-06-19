Tehran Times, Korea Times sign MOU on mutual cooperation 

TEHRAN – A memorandum of understanding was signed on Monday between the Tehran Times and the Korea Times to boost mutual cooperation.

The MOU was signed by Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, the managing director of the Tehran Times. And from the Korean side, Oh Young-jin, the president and publisher of the Korea Times, signed the MOU.

The signing ceremony was held via videoconference and hosted by Ahn Seong-jin, the international project manager of the Korea Times.

Mohammad Sarfi, the editor-in-chief of the Tehran Times, and Saeed Kouzechi, the Iranian Ambassador to South Korea attended the meeting.

Oh Young-jin, Rahmati, and Kouzechi delivered remarks during the signing ceremony in which they expressed happiness over the signing of the MOU and voiced hope for further cooperation between the two leading news titles in Iran and South Korea.

The two-page MOU calls for, among other things, the exchange of content in various formats between the Tehran Times and the Korea Times.

“I’d like to express my happiness over the signing of the MOU between the two leading Asia newspapers,” said Rahmati, adding, “This is exactly what we need – more connections between reliable news sources that can provide real insight into what’s happening around the world.”

The managing director continued, “I hope that this MOU will provide the grounds for a better and more precise coverage of news in the two counties.”

Oh Young-jin, for his part, welcomed the signing of the MOU, calling it an “important moment” for the Korea Times.

“This a very important moment for the Korea Times because once we have signed this MOU, the Tehran Times would be the number 13th partner with which the Korea Times has signed such an MOU,” Young-jin said.

After the signing of the MOU, ambassador Kouzechi delivered a congratulatory message in which he felicitated both newspapers on strengthening their mutual cooperation and underlined the need for media cooperation between Tehran and Seoul.

He said such cooperation can foster a better understanding of the realities in Iran and South Korea.