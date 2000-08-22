Mining Sector in Need of Foreign Investment

TEHRAN The mining sector needs foreign investment to develop as the private sector cannot do much to meet its capital needs, the government daily Iran quoted a senior official of the Mines and Metals Ministry as saying.

"No significant change would emerge in the mining sector unless foreign investment is taken seriously," the Deputy Minister for Mine Commissioning, Ja'far Serqini, said. "Like other sectors, there is no rich private financier for the mining sector," he said, pointing out that right now "some $200 million is needed to help a copper mine with a projected production capacity of 200,000 tons of concentrate come on stream." Asked by the daily why the private sector is not active in the (mining) sector, he replied: "Although the private sector is producing an annual 70 million tons of the total of 110 million tons of minerals produced by the country, the heavy burden and the valuable part lies in the metals sector." "High risk, long-term return of capital and heavy burdens are among the reasons dissuading the private sector from investing in this sector." On the subject of attracting foreign capital, Serqini said: "A confab in this field resulted in persuading five companies from South Africa, Australia, Canada and England to undertake exploratory operations in Iran," adding that negotiations for five other companies are underway. He said that the contracts closed with foreign companies amount to $500 million.

He then called on the various entities of the country to help prepare a suitable ground for the entry of foreign investment.

Asked how the government gets its share, the official said: "In addition to taxes and duties, foreign firms are required to deposit a certain amount agreed upon in the contract to the government's treasury." Serqini complained of a practice of banks of discouraging foreign cooperation by declining a commissioning license as collateral in a business deal. Regarding the merger of the Ministry of Industries with the Ministry of Mines and Metals, he said the Mines Organization would have to be reorganized into the Organization for Expansion and Reconstruction of Iran's Industries.

(IRNA)