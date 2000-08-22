Official Rates for Major Foreign Currencies

TEHRAN -- These are the official buying and selling rates for leading world currencies against Iran's rial as announced by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Tuesday: Currency Buying Selling Euro1,5771,586 Australian dollar1,0351,014 Canadian dollar1,1831,190 Japanese yen (100)1,6161,625 Norwegian krone 196 197 British pound2,0062,620 Swedish krone 188 189 U.S. dollar1,7501,755 Danish krone 211 213 Swiss franc1,0181,023 UAE dirham 476 479 Saudi riyal 467 469 Kuwaiti dinar5,6755,707 Bahraini dinar4,6394,665 Qatar riyal 480 483 Rial Omani 4,545 4,571