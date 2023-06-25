Sanati Museum: a great stop for art lovers and tourists alike

TEHRAN – The Sanati Contemporary Arts Museum in southern Iran is a great place to see the amazing legacy of our ancestors. Here, visitors can enjoy the beauty and complexity of these masterpieces, ranging from classic portraits to abstract forms.

Located in the heart of Kerman, the museum contains a great treasury of contemporary art pieces from both Iran and other parts of the world. At the moment, some 1500 pieces of artwork are on display in the museum, which includes paintings and sculptures of many Iranian and foreign artists.

Also known as the Sanati Museum, the institution was founded about 80 years ago by Ali Akbar Sanati, who was an Iranian artist and benefactor. He had a large orphanage and took care of numerous orphans.

The objects include works by Iranian artists, such as Kamal al-Molk, Akbar Sanatizadeh, Parviz Tanavoli, Sohrab Sepehri, and Ali Akbar Yasemi, to name a few. The museum also houses works by famous artists such as Wassily Kandinsky, Tom Phillips, Auguste Rodin, and Henry Moore.

You may find the museum's name in calligraphy on clay and bricks on the facade. The ceiling resembles a traditional Persian one and is in the shape of a dome.

There is a porch in front of the building that protects visitors from the scorching sun. On the façade, you can see beautiful turquoise and black ceramics that give the building a great look.

Beyond its remarkable collection, the Sanati Museum is known for its efforts to bring art to the forefront of Iranian society. The museum organizes events, workshops, and seminars intending to promote the visual arts and encourage people to appreciate art in all its forms.

Such an approach means that visitors can not only view the artworks but also understand the context in which they were created and appreciate the artists' skills and techniques.

In addition, the museum garden is a great place to relax and enjoy the surrounding beauty while exploring the various sculptures on display. It is in keeping with the architecture of the famous Persian Gardens.

Overall, the Sanati Museum is a must-see for art lovers and tourists alike. With its impressive collection, stunning sculpture garden, and commitment to promoting Iranian art, the Sanati Museum sets a high standard for contemporary art museums around the world. When in Kerman, be sure to include a visit to the Sanati Museum in your itinerary and immerse yourself in the beauty of contemporary Iranian art.

The museum is a gateway to other attractions, such as the Kerman National Library, the Moayedi Ice House, and the Ganjali Khan Complex. Leaving Kerman, you can also visit Shazdeh Garden, Arg-e Bam, and Rayen Castle.

Kerman is dominated by historical monuments such as mosques, caravanserai, and fire temples. The city is a melting pot of Persians and Baloch people originally from the neighboring province of Sistan-Balochistan.

Besides, Kerman is bounded by the provinces of Fars in the west, Yazd in the north, South Khorasan in the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan in the east, and Hormozgan in the south. It also includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

AFM