Renewing ties with regional states shows Iran's determination to resolve tensions

In an interview with Hossein Noosh Abadi, an MP sitting on the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, and the former Iranian ambassador to Oman, Hamshahri discussed the fate of Iran-Oman negotiations.

Noosh Abadi said: "Iran is determined to create a safe and stable situation in the region and the West Asian countries and does not give up on any effort (in this regard). We are strengthening our relationship with the countries of the region by protecting our interests. Some problems and suspicions are being resolved, and renewing relations with some neighboring countries shows the determination of the Islamic Republic to resolve disputes in the region, and all the nations of the region will benefit from it. We will also negotiate with extra-regional countries within the framework of our national interests. And in the JCPOA issue, by maintaining the same conditions and interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran and our country's nuclear rights, we are still interested in Americans returning to the negotiating table. We follow our relations in this framework and it will definitely have a positive effect on the economic issues of the country and we will have more stability and peace in the market.



Arman-e-Melli: Exchange of prisoners is key to removing sanctions



In a report, Arman-e-Melli discussed the interaction between Iran and the United States. It wrote: In the relations between Iran and the United States, the issue of exchanging prisoners, especially American prisoners, is an important issue, or untying the vital knot to remove sanctions on Iran and return the United States to the Vienna agreement. But it depends on Iran's clear decision to release the American prisoners and vice versa. Recently, the Al-Monitor website quoted the Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi who had the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States are close to an agreement to release American prisoners. Sayyid Bader said: "The enthusiasm of Washington and Tehran is felt simultaneously with their negotiators to reach an agreement on the nuclear issue, and I can say that they are close to an agreement." Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations also declared that this round of prisoner exchange has been on the agenda for more than two years and now we are closer to reaching an agreement than ever before.



Ham Mihan: Developing economic ties, lessening political tensions



In an analysis, Ham Mihan discussed the foreign minister's visit to the countries on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf and said: Due to the U.S. sanctions, Iran's neighbors could not transfer international currency, especially dollars, to Iran for any exchange of goods. As a result, Iran looked for alternative solutions, including strengthening bilateral economic relations by using the national currency, signing free trade agreements and trying to strengthen exports. On the other hand, the closer the economic relations between the neighbors, the more political goodwill is created. One of the most important goals of Hossein Amir Abdollahian's recent trip to the countries of the region was to expand economic and commercial relations. Hossein Amir Abdollahian clearly stated in one of his meetings during the trip that "Iran believes that the talks between Iran and the neighboring countries have been done enough and have reached an acceptable level, and now is the time to act."

Sobh-e-No: Media deterrence

Sobh-e-No devoted its editorial to the necessity of training and education in media warfare as a deterrence, criticizing the small budget allocated for the purpose in the 7th Development Plan: In the country, there are about 25 cultural and media institutions that receive a large budget every year, but the desired output is not enough for both managers to improve the educational level in the society.



The parliament as an important legislative platform and the government as an executive, program provider and budget allocator must consider all the basic and vital issues of the country for progress; but the media and the need to review it to prevent cultural war are extremely important. If there is not enough budget for it or there is no proper planning for using it, we will be harmed again, and all programs in other fields, no matter how good they are, will be faced with false narratives, and all efforts will come to nothing.