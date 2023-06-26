Ruholamin centers on scientific life of Imam Baqir (AS) in new painting

TEHRAN – Hassan Ruholamin has underlined the scientific status of Imam Muhammad Baqir (AS), the fifth Imam of the Shia, in his latest painting.

Best known for his paintings of stories from the history of Islam, the impressionist artist unveiled the artwork Sunday on the eve of the Imam’s martyrdom anniversary.

The painting depicts the Imam and his students in a class.

In a note for the painting, he wrote, “Imam Baqir (AS) inaugurated a seminar for learning and discussions in Medina.”

“Iranian science aficionados who despaired of rulers gradually began attending the sessions. Pupils from Isfahan and Sarakhs arrived in Medina and Imam Baqir (AS) had special regard for them in his classes. The pupils later became great scientists in their homeland,” he added.

Well known for analyzing and explaining various intellectual issues, Imam Baqir (AS) brought about an extensive movement in learning and science, and laid the foundations for an Islamic university, which reached its zenith in the time of his son Imam Sadiq (AS).

Although he lived in unfavorable and restrictive times, Imam Baqir (AS) engaged in disseminating the truth of Islam.

He educated many prominent students in the fields of fiqh, tradition, Islamic rulings, commentary on the Quran, and various other Islamic sciences.

Over the past month, Ruholami produced three other works on Islamic themes, the latest one was “Jawad al-Shahid”.

The artwork was completed on June 19 to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Jawad (AS), the ninth Imam of the Shia.

The painting shows white pigeons flying over the remains of the Imam after he was killed by Al-Mutasim, the Abbasid caliph in Baghdad.

“Maraj al-Bahrain” (“Creation of the Two Seas”) was the next artwork that Ruholami drew the artwork to celebrate the wedding anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) and Hazrat Fatima (SA) on the 1st Dhul Hijjah, which fell on June 20 this year.

“Maraj al-Bahrain” refers to the verse from the Holy Quran, “He [The Almighty] has made the two seas to flow freely [so that] they meet together.” (55:19)

The other artwork portrays Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Imam of the Shia, in his farewell to his son Imam Jawad (AS), on the occasion of his leaving Medina to meet the Abbasid caliph Mamun in Khorasan.

The painting was unveiled on May 31 during the birthday celebration for Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, home to the shrine of the Imam.

Photo: Hassan Ruholamin’s latest painting on Imam Baqir (AS).

