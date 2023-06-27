A page for 'Hajj' news added to Khamenei.ir website

TEHRAN –The page for Hajj news has been launched on the website of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei.

This page will feature news related to Hajj and statements made by Ayatollah Khamenei regarding the pilgrimage. The website includes several sections, such as articles, videos, quotes, and infographics.

Ayatollah Khamenei has always emphasized the importance of Hajj and sees it as an opportunity to bring Muslims closer together and unite against oppression.

This site can be accessed at the following address

https://english.khamenei.ir/hajj-special-page/