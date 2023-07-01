TEDPIX drops 9,400 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), drops 9,490 points to 2.143 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 6.813 billion securities worth 51.679 trillion rials (about $123 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Last week, Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi said his organization’s current priority is to attract capital for the country’s private sector.

MA