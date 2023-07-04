International media don’t equate events in Iran and France

In its editorial, Sobh-e-No analyzed the lack of justice in airing and publishing the news of protests in Iran and France. It wrote: After condemning the wrong way in training children, Macron blames social networks for these incidents and says: "We have observed that social networks have been a platform to form and organize violent gatherings."

But in the fall of 1401 (2022), Iran faced not only with street riots but also with Western propaganda and virtual networks. In addition to the role of the media and social networks, the intelligence services of 20 countries were involved in the hybrid warfare against Iran. The spread of the riots and cyber wars against Iran was to the extent that these countries used all available means, from the Grammy Award and music to movie figures such as Angelina Jolie and Marion Cotillard. Marion Cotillard, a French actress, produced specific content for the Iranian unrest and cut her hair in front of the camera; but this French celebrity is silent about the events in her country. Today, imperialism imposes its influence on other countries and exploits the minds of other societies with the two levers of human rights and the media. Therefore, as a result of the influence of media propaganda and falsification of facts, the public opinion in the world is directed towards a specific issue, or due to media propaganda, they have even become silent about their fate.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Hypocrites from Tehran to Paris

Siasat-e-Rooz devoted its editorial to the events of France and said: Western media publishes accurate reports of the events in France in line with supporting the French government and condemning the protesters to the extent that the protesters are called “thugs and rioters”. However, the Persian-language media outlets deceitfully called the Iranian riots (in the autumn of 2022) “protest and revolution”. In contrast, Western media outlets support France and call the protesters “thugs”. France is the country whose president met with some foreign-based anti-revolution traitors and called the riots managed by Western governments a “revolution”. The figures who supported the riots in Iran are guilty of inciting the youth, but look at the behavior of French celebrities, they dare not speak in support of the protesters.

Iran: Europeans’ hatred, from granting WMD to maintaining sanctions

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper addressed the European Union's decision to maintain the sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program. The paper wrote: One of the main excuses of Europe's claim is about the issue of military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow and the alleged sale of drones to Russia by Iran. Exactly at a time that the Europeans are accusing the Islamic Republic of Iran of selling missiles and other arms to Russia in the Ukraine war, we are marking the anniversary of the 1987 chemical attack on the border city of Sardasht in northwest Iran by the Saddam regime, which was backed by the West. Until today, they have not paid compensation and have not even apologized to the Iranian nation. Europeans didn't even fulfill their commitments either in the days after the JCPOA, in the period before America's withdrawal, or Trump's period, and they always made empty promises.

Arman-e-Melli: Successful diplomacy of Raisi government

In a note, Arman-e-Melli discussed the successful diplomacy of the Raisi government in reducing tension with neighbors. The newspaper, quoting former Iranian ambassador to Lebanon and Jordan Ahmad Dastmalchian, wrote: "The recent visit of the foreign minister to the Persian Gulf countries showed that this diplomacy is pragmatic and serious. It seems that Iran's relations with non-Arab countries, especially Central Asian countries and

Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Pakistan, are also at a very high level. It is because Iran has always been pursuing positive and effective relations with its neighbors. Therefore, the 13th government has been a successful government from this point of view and is progressing well." But what is being discussed now, the good relationship and the win-win view of the countries of the region in security, economic and political interactions can contribute to the stability and security of the region and take steps towards the growth and development of the region.

