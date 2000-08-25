Rafsanjani Visits FM Exhibition of Maps, Documents, Books

TEHRAN Head of the Expediency Council Hojjatoleslam Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani here on Thursday inspected an Exhibition of Maps and National Documents as well as the specialized library of the center for documents and history of diplomacy, affiliated to the Foreign Ministry.

While visiting different sections of the exhibition, Rafsanjani was briefed on the documents, maps and books being displayed at the exhibition by relevant officials.

At the end of his visit, the Expediency Council chairman praised great efforts made to prepare such a valuable collection and said the collection would be of great help to researchers.

Meanwhile, Ali Moujani, director general of the Foreign Ministry's Center for Documents and History of Diplomacy said that 10,000 pieces of geographical maps and five million historical documents, some of which dating back to 1865 have been collected in the exhibition.

A collection of information about history of relations between Iran and other countries are among the documents, he added.

The geographical map of Iran's three islands in the Persian Gulf, printed in Britain in 1865, is also on display at the exhibition.

The three Iranian islands have been colored as the same color of Iranian soil.

Some 70,000 titles of books in 200,000 copies dealing with various social, political and international fields have been put on display at the exhibition's library.

There are also some 500 titles of domestic and foreign newspapers and periodicals at the library.

(IRNA)