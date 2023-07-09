Political Show 

As the passivity of the international community regarding Israel’s endless crimes continues, more and more useless political shows appear in the global atmosphere every day.

On July 8, 2023, a group of 30 European diplomats made a visit to the ruins of Jenin refugee camp after the all-out attacks carried out by the occupation forces which left over 12 Palestinians dead and hundreds injured, including women and children. The representative of the European Union in Palestine, Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, described the objective of this exhibitive visit “expressing sympathy with the civilians of Jenin refugee camp, especially the women and children”. Just like the UN Secretary General’s useless statement one day prior to this visit, none of the thirty diplomats attending the show said a word about how the continued Israeli occupation of Palestine is illegal and unjustifiable under international law. That said, the least possible reactions were triggered by the political reality show.

