Will the West pull the trigger?

Farhikhtegan analyzed the Security Council meeting regarding Resolution 2231 and said: The first possible scenario in the recent actions of the West is that by repeating their accusations, they are seeking to contrive to move towards the activation of the trigger mechanism.

If it is activated, without the need for any new measures, including issuing a resolution or imposing new sanctions, they can return all sanctions against Iran, and even members with veto rights at the Security Council cannot prevent their implementation. Considering the direct and indirect negotiation between Iran and the Western parties, it becomes clear that although the Westerners are seeking to stop Iran's actions outside the JCPOA as soon as possible, they are not seeking to create more tension. They are trying to achieve their goal with the lowest possible cost. Activating the trigger mechanism will create a very tense atmosphere that can lead Tehran to accelerate its actions outside the JCPOA, an event that is not favorable for the West at all. Therefore, activating the trigger mechanism by the West is not very likely, and it seems that other goals are behind the recent anti-JCPOA actions of the Western authorities.

Siasat-e-Rooz: The West’s propaganda against Iran faces strong reactions and opposition

In a commentary, Siasat-e-Rooz discussed the Security Council meeting focusing on Resolution 2231. It wrote: Although the European countries and the United States sought to create an atmosphere against Iran's missile and drone capabilities with the intuition to prevent the lifting of sanctions in the military sector, the positions of China and Russia coupled with the United Nations’ emphasis on the lifting of sanctions, proved as challenge to the Western scenario. At the same time as Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is finalized and the Arab countries are showing great tendency for cooperation with Iran, which is a turning point in Iran's economic situation, the West and Europe sought to create an atmosphere and put pressure on Iran. But this propaganda faced strong reactions and opposition. After a failure by Britain to call Iran's official military force terrorist along with a failure by Europe to prove use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war, the United Nations, China and Russia demanded a cancellation of sanctions and called the activation of the "snapback" mechanism a "ridiculous show".

Ettelaat: What may become source of key discords between Iran and Saudi Arabia?

Ettelaat discussed the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and said: The revival of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran has been one of the most important events in the West Asian region in recent years. Nevertheless, some key discords between Iran and Saudi Arabia still remain, which may harm the relations between the two sides in the long term. The most important issue is "the normalization of relations between the Arab countries and the Israeli regime". Even though Saudi Arabia has so far avoided joining the Abraham Accords to normalize relations with Israel, one of Iran's serious concerns in the near future will be the agreement of the United States and Israel to requests by Saudi Arabia to establish security, intelligence and military alliance. Therefore, the most effective solutions that can turn the official and political relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia into a strategic relationship with stable and long-term effects are focusing on common points and avoiding highlighting the differences, as well as developing cooperation and joint investments.

Resalat: American-style human rights

In a note, Resalat analyzed human rights from the perspective of America by pointing to the views of Amir Ali Abolfath, an expert on America. It said: The United States with the ideology of human rights, like a totalitarian government, purposefully manipulates issues in the world. If the United States becomes concerned about human rights in a part of the world, it will have plans there or seeks to make political and social changes in order to secure the maximum of its national and hegemonic interests. However, this government does not care about the daily violation of human rights in Palestine and Yemen and with all its power defends Israeli and Arab usurpers who are its allies. If human rights meet its interests, it will become defender of human rights, if not, it will turn a blind eye on it. For example, if something happens to a woman in Iran, America will mobilize the world against Iran. But, if something like this happens in Saudi Arabia, it will remain silent. America has proven as the biggest violator of human rights with food and medicine embargo, atomic bombing, shooting down passenger plane, espionage actions and racism.

