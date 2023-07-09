TEDPIX loses 18,700 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 18,772 points to 2.176 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 9.79 billion securities worth 68.079 trillion rials (about $163 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA