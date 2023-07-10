IDRO’s acting head appointed

TEHRAN – Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi has appointed Babak Ahmadi as the acting head of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), ISNA reported.

Ali-Abadi, who is the Chairman of IDRO’s General Assembly, appointed Ahmadi to the position to replace Ali Nabavi.

Ahmadi was previously the head of MAPNA Group’s Rail department; He has also served as the deputy head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI).

EF/MA