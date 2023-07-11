Electricity consumption in Iran reaches new record high

TEHRAN – Peak electricity consumption in Iran exceeded 72,000 megawatts (MW) earlier this week as a new heat wave hit the country increasing temperature to an 11-year record high, Mehr News Agency reported.

In this regard, Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian said the electricity consumption in the country has broken the last year’s record by more than 3,000 MW this year.

“The amount of electricity consumption has been 6,000 megawatts more than the same period last year and 3,000 megawatts more than last year's record,” the minister said.

According to Mehrabian, the consumption is expected to increase even further as the temperature is foreseen to go higher by the weekend.

EF/MA