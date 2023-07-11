TEDPIX drops 30,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 30,161 points to 2.128 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 10.471 billion securities worth 65.416 trillion rials (about $156 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA