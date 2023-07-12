TEDPIX loses nearly 57,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 56,949 points to 2.071 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 11.313 billion securities worth 74.912 trillion rials (about $152 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Earlier this month, stock market analyst Nima Mirzaei said the market will experience a calm trading period in the summer and will continue to improve by the end of the season.

“The trend of the market in the spring shows that this market was lively but had relatively volatile transactions during the mentioned time period,” said.

According to the expert, there is a possibility that as the end of the summer season approaches, the number of transactions will increase and the value of transactions will reach more than $200 million.

“The increase in the value of transactions and the consequent growth of liquidity inflow to the market will help the upward trend of the stock market index by the end of summer, and we can hope that the index will reach 2.5 million points at this time,” Mirzaei said.

“We can hope that shareholders will gain reasonable returns in the short term, but this profit will more likely be earned by those shareholders who entered the market with knowledge or indirectly through investment funds,” he added.

