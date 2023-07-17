NLHO signs 24 MOUs to accelerate National Housing Movement

TEHRAN - National Land and Housing Organization (NLHO) of Iran has signed 24 memorandums of understanding (MOU) with government and private sector institutions and organizations in order to speed up land supply for the National Housing Movement, IRNA reported.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, the Executive Headquarters of Imam Khomeini’s Order, Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters, Mostazafan Foundation, Ministry of Labor, Welfare and Social Security, Armed Forces, Imam Khomeini Relief Committee, Astan Quds Razavi, Central Insurance, Tehran Municipality, Iran Fisheries Organization, and National Retirement Fund are among the organizations and institutions with which the NLHO has signed MOUs for facilitating the progress of the National Housing Movement.

As reported, NLHO has been following new strategies for the acceleration of the construction of National Housing Movement units across the country.

One of the mentioned strategies has been to allocate unused government-owned lands for the construction of housing units under the framework of the mentioned movement. In this regard, so far, 50,000 hectares of land from the Transport Ministry have been provided for the National Housing Movement.

National Housing Movement to construct four million housing units in four years is one of the major plans of the current government in the housing sector.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages, some of these units are currently being constructed after providing lands and preparing the necessary conditions.

Back in June, Transport and Urbana Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash announced that 1.25 million units of the National Housing Movement plan are under construction in the country.

The minister also said that 3,000 hectares of land have been allocated to this plan so far.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in February 2022.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by former Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

Also, in July 2022, the minister inaugurated a project for the construction of the first group of affordable housing units for laborers under the framework of the National Housing Movement.

EF/MA