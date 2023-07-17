Sanction is American suicide bomb

In a note, Kayhan discussed increase in Iran's capabilities in drone industries. The paper said: American officials and other enemies of the Iranian nation were struggling during the eight-year sacred defense in the 1980s to make sure that no country would sell weapons to Iran. But now the same enemy is trying to prevent Iran from selling modern and advanced weapons to other countries. From drones to guided missiles, etc.

Moreover, the United States is also worried about Iran’s oil export to China. The United States used all its economic, political, media, diplomatic, security and intelligence power to zero Iran's oil exports through the leverage of sanctions. It also sought sanctions on non-oil exports as well as banking and financial interactions to paralyze the Iranian economy. But they never happened. With Iran's confidence in its enormous internal strength and distrust of the enemy, the approach of "sanctions neutralization" is becoming stronger and more effective day by day. But in order to defeat the sanctions, it is necessary to deal with the "flow of distortion ", who are the "beneficiaries of sanctions". They are the preservers of the interests of America and Israel in Iran. The same group that Netanyahu called Israel's biggest assets in Iran.

Siasat-e-Rooz: There has been no change

In its editorial, Siasat-e-Rooz discussed two significant changes in the military and diplomatic approaches of the United States towards Iran and wrote: The United States intends to deploy more F-16 fighter jets around the strategic Strait of Hormuz to protect ships from possible seizure by Iran. Also, the Western media tried to pretend the suspension of Robert Malley as a document about the change in the behavior of the U.S. and they demanded that the rights and conditions of Iran be neglected in the negotiations. The Americans seek to trap Iranian public opinion and decision-makers in the equation of war or negotiation in order to impose a kind of self-sanction on Iran's economy and scare foreign investors from Iran and provide the first stage of the release of their prisoners without giving concessions. America, being aware of Iran's military power, practically has no military option against Iran, and also since it does not have the components of power, it will not look for negotiations, and their current movements are just a media game.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: Only weapon of the Western-oriented media is a distortion

In a commentary, Vatan-e-Emrooz discussed the dual policy of some media on the issue of reviving relations with Africa. It wrote: The specific silence of many local media outlets and power centers in the West regarding the revival of Iranian diplomacy in Africa shows their concern regarding the development of Iran's joint capacities for cooperation and African Union member countries in economic and strategic domains. Considering the changing nature of the world and transition from the unipolar world and establishing new rules in the field of hegemony and security, the formation of Iran's diplomatic, economic and security relations with African and American countries has been a correct decision. Domestic media consider the geographical and economic range of Africa as a symbol of stagnation and backwardness in international economy and claim that Iran lacks “diplomatic understanding ". However, the continuous investments of Western companies in Africa are considered as a "political intelligence and tact". This dual policy has no meaning other than "inherent allegiance to the West".

Javan: This is the year of drones

In a note, Javan discussed the three new strategies of America in the nuclear negotiations and said: The three strategies of "action against action, stop against stop, and minimum against minimum" mean that the American government no longer wants the JCPOA and is looking for an agreement which puts Iran's nuclear file on hold until the fate of the war in Ukraine is determined, and whenever they want, they can terminate the agreement and return to the zero point, which is the red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the negotiations. But in nearly three months, the deadline for lifting UN limitations on Iran's research and development (R&D) and production of ballistic missiles will end. At that time, it will no longer be the West that will decide on the agreement, that day will be the deadline for a major decision in Tehran. The production of drone parts by Iranian companies has made the sanctions "less effective". This sentence has a special meaning in the future of diplomacy.

