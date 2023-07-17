Chief Iranian and Omani diplomats discuss issues of mutual interest

TEHRAN- Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi is in Tehran meeting with senior Iranian officials to discuss the latest bilateral, regional, and international events.

On Monday, Albusaidi was greeted by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

During his visit to Iran, the senior Omani diplomat was set to meet with his Iranian counterpart and a number of officials.

Speaking at his weekly press conference earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani described Oman as a friendly country and a partner on regional issues.

He continued by saying that Oman has always contributed positively to world affairs of common concern.

The Iranian official made it clear that Albusaidi’s visit to Tehran will unquestionably give the two nations a chance to resume bilateral productive dialogue.